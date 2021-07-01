Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $8.88.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
