Observer Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $421,020.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00708333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.76 or 0.07785962 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

