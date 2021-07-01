Repsol, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7158 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.