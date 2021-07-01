Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

