Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00328.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

