TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,523.34

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $147,523.34 and approximately $237.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.