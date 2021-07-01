Analysts Offer Predictions for Valeo SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Valeo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

