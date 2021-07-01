OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

