Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ESBK opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.