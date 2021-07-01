UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. UniFirst updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.800-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

