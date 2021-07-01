Stuart J. Bridges Purchases 4,023 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 4,023 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 267.32 ($3.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UIL Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

