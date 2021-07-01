Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEIGY opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

