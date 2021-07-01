Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $466.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $469.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

