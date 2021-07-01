Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

