Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.