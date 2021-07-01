Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 33.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.