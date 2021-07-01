Fred A. Middleton Purchases 6,950 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $16,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

