Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.