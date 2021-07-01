Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Avista worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

