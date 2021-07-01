Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

