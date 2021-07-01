Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLP opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $881.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

