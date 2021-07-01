LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

