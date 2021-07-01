Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,539,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $253.06 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

