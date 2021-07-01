Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

