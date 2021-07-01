Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,632 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

