Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

