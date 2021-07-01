Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $3,004,316. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $362.37 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

