Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $11,826,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

