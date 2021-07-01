Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,031.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

NYSE:MA opened at $365.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $361.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

