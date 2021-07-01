Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,029,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

