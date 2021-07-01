Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

