Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $532,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,897 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 58.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

