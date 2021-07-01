Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

