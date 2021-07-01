Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

