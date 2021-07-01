Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 95,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.80. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

