Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

