Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.