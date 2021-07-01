Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 4,917 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 379.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

