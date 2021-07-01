Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $498,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

