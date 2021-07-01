Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.15 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

