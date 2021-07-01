Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,509 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.