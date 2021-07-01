Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 269.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $242.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.88 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

