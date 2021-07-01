13,473 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

