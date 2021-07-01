Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 206,082 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206,082 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Silgan worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

