IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $482.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $631.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $639.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

