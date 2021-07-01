Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.44. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 172,724 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

