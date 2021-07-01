Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Vertex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

