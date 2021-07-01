Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Urban One shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 170,635 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

