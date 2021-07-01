Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$36,500.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10.

PEY stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

