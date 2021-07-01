Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$36,500.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10.
PEY stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
