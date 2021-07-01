OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Sells $43,017.08 in Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ONCS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.